Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.67% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $8.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 22,804,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,966. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $346,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $60,481.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,283 shares of company stock worth $8,356,254. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. ValuEngine upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.