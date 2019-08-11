Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Hold Rating at Evercore ISI

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $8.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,804,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $69.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.57.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $118,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $108,571.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,790.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,283 shares of company stock worth $8,356,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

