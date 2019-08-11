Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00.

AERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.08.

AERI stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.11. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $65.90.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,344,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,887,000 after buying an additional 161,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,340,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 810,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after buying an additional 240,322 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 604,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 538,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,905,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

