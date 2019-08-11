Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Navigator had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. 250,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,286. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.59 million, a PE ratio of -189.60 and a beta of 1.06. Navigator has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 168,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 7.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 210,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Navigator presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

