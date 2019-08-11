Naviaddress (NAVI) Hits Market Cap of $124,915.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Naviaddress has a market cap of $124,915.00 and $10.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

