Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.32, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 37.57%.

Natural Resource Partners stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. 8,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.92. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $348.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $915,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

