National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $247.24 and a 12-month high of $335.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.35.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.91 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 6.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 594.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

