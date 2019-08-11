National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.44-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.48. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.44-5.50 EPS.

National Health Investors stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,400. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.37. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 14.99 and a quick ratio of 14.99.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.64 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.60.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.