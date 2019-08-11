National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.44-5.50 for the period. National Health Investors also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.44-5.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.60.

National Health Investors stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 197,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 14.99 and a quick ratio of 14.99. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.37. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.64 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

