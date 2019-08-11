Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 60,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 65,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.54.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $21.82. 2,057,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,468. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.11. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $188,941,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

