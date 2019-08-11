Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 788 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 163.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $57,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.72%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.