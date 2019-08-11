Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,605,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,501,936. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

