Narwhal Capital Management Has $4.23 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $292,039,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 44.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,186,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,598,000 after buying an additional 1,283,020 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $72,632,000. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 132.9% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 759,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after buying an additional 433,708 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $14,426,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.77. 508,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.60. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $126.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kansas City Southern to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

In related news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at $128,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $312,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $727,881. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.