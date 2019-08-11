Narwhal Capital Management Has $3.28 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 574.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $1,964,877 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. 1,086,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,031. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

