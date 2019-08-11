Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,172,000 after purchasing an additional 467,757 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,871. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.83.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.59.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $4,700,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares in the company, valued at $51,183,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

