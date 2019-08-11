NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,442.53%.

NASDAQ NH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 273,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,642. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NantHealth stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

