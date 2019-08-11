Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.54.

Shares of MYOV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 163,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,385. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $652.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Andrew Lo bought 2,424,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,996.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,765,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,316,191.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,437,242 shares of company stock worth $20,117,597. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 3,012.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 357,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

