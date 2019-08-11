Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €192.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €215.11 ($250.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

