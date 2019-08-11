Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.36.

MTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. GMP Securities upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.66. 131,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.18. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$9.15 and a 12-month high of C$16.93. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -387.10%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.