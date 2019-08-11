Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 103.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 101,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 38.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 468,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 130,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,277. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,107.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Loop Capital upped their price target on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.