Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.
Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.61. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPAA. BidaskClub downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.
