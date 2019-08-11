Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.61. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPAA. BidaskClub downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 410.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

