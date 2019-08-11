MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €120.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €113.56 ($132.04).

MOR opened at €111.00 ($129.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 52 week high of €114.60 ($133.26). The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.03.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

