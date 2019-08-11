Morgan Stanley Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $92.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,879. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.60%.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.