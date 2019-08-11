Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$64.00” Price Target for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of VOYA traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.32. 1,358,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $100,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,336,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,895 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,574,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,666,000 after buying an additional 736,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,425,000 after buying an additional 484,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Voya Financial by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,090,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,902,000 after purchasing an additional 409,431 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Voya Financial by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 473,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 285,130 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

