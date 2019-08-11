Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $81.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

