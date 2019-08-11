Morgan Stanley Increases RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $193.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.64.

RNR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.46. 216,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,335. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $190.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $1.20. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.83%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aditya Dutt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $2,646,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,306 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,489. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 862.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

