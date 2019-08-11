Monster Beverage’s (MNST) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MNST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Shares of MNST traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.23. 5,165,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Motco raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 47.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

