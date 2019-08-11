Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.21.

Shares of MNST traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,165,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,579,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

