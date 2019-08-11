Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Monroe Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 18.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.