Monroe Bank & Trust MI Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 199.0% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,424 shares of company stock worth $3,548,173. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.60. 2,588,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.33. The company has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

