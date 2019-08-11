Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.21. 615,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,921. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.51.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.