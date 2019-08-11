Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,001,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,000,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

BAX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,838. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $86.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

