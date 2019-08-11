Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 4,374.6% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 716,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,342,000 after purchasing an additional 700,891 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 47.0% during the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 194,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.24. 2,287,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,050. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTX. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

