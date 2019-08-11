Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

SPSM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 214,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,867. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51.

