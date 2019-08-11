Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXMD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cowen cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $3.10. 9,594,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,285. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $636.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.28. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.