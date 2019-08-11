Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $541,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,746.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $3,196,795. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 746,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,760. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.64. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.28 and a 1-year high of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

