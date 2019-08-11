Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)’s share price rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.63, approximately 7,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 235,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Model N to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,022 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $227,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,655.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 8,031 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $151,705.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,933.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,833 shares of company stock valued at $467,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 7,886.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

