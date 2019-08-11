Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $860,000.00

Brokerages expect Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) to report sales of $860,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 million and the lowest is $370,000.00. Miragen Therapeutics posted sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $5.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.49 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 925.52%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

MGEN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 337,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48,128 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 138,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

