Milestone Group Inc. Has $104.61 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Milestone Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,848 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.3% of Milestone Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,162,000 after buying an additional 121,104 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Highland Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Associates Inc. now owns 1,859,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,875 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,715,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,669,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,092,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,153. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $303.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

