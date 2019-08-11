Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,526 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $137.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1,060.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,500. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

