Metal (MTL) One Day Volume Tops $2.57 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Kyber Network, Binance and IDEX. Metal has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and $2.57 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00262490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.01266187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021149 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00095243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,138,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Tidex, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, Upbit, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.