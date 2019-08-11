Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Sells 6,945 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs comprises 1.3% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned approximately 0.18% of Churchill Downs worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,815,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 196.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,351.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHDN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,631. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

