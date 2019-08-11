Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Raises Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,112 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1,124.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 238,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,598. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 800 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABCB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

