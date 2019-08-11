Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Raises Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned 0.23% of Cadence Bancorp worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 64,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $996,529.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,311.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David F. Black sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $479,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 96,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,481 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Cadence Bancorp to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,716. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.