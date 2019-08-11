Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Invests $6.55 Million in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 137,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Webster Financial by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98,868 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $51,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $203,670. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 397,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,780. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $68.62.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

