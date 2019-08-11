Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned 0.14% of WPX Energy worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,726,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 556.8% during the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,110,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,825,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,235,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,130,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 507,596 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,918,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,150. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPX. Zacks Investment Research raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

