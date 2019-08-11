Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management reduced its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,770 shares during the period. ALLETE makes up about 1.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned 0.27% of ALLETE worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 93.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth $34,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 4,644.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

NYSE ALE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.58. 196,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62. ALLETE Inc has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.22.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Kathryn W. Dindo sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $60,292.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert John Adams sold 2,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $237,868.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $1,476,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

