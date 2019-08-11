Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Has $10.16 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores comprises 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,595 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.70. 152,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.99. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $110.43 and a 12 month high of $167.98.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, G.Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.90.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

