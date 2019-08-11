Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Grows Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,205 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned 0.39% of Banner worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Banner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Banner by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 855,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,755,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $24,271,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

BANR traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 105,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,463. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $67.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. Banner had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

