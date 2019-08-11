Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Acquires New Shares in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned approximately 0.09% of Univar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Univar by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Univar by 10.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Univar by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Univar by 291.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,925.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Jukes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,558.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,078 shares of company stock valued at $485,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Univar stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Univar Inc has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $31.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.33.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Univar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Univar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

